Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $17.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Pool stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.41. 390,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

