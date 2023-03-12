Polymesh 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.46 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Polymesh has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $72.43 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 734,991,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

