Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.92

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as low as $12.69. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1,117,346 shares.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,455. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 198,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 39.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

