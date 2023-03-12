PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.01

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and traded as low as $18.54. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 1,621,989 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $113,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

