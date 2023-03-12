Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in February

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,264,900 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 8,344,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PILBF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.62. 169,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Pilbara Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PILBF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pilbara Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

