PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.37

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as high as C$7.70. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.32, with a volume of 75,525 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of C$373.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

About PHX Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at C$3,074,181.93. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at C$3,074,181.93. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$38,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,772,751. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,887 shares of company stock worth $383,995. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.