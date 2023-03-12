PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.37

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as high as C$7.70. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.32, with a volume of 75,525 shares changing hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of C$373.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.38.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
