Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.