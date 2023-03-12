Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 955.0 days.

Pharma Mar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PHMMF remained flat at $69.40 during trading hours on Friday. Pharma Mar has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

