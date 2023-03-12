Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Petro Rio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTRRY remained flat at C$6.66 during trading on Friday. Petro Rio has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.08.

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

