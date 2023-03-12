Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in February

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PSMMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Investec lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.35) price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,290 ($15.51) to GBX 1,230 ($14.79) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,477.40.

Shares of PSMMY stock remained flat at $29.72 during trading hours on Friday. 17,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

