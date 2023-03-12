Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Perrigo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Perrigo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

