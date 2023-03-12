Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Permex Petroleum Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OILCF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761. Permex Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Permex Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

