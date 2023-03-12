Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.6% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

PDOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 102,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

