Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.82) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 56 ($0.67).
The Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 38.46 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £294.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.02 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.98.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
