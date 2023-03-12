Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,230

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.43) to GBX 1,230 ($14.79) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 940 ($11.30) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,020.43.
Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
