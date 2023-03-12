Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,230

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.43) to GBX 1,230 ($14.79) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 940 ($11.30) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,020.43.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

