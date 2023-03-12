Parkland Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

PKI stock opened at C$29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s payout ratio is 77.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

