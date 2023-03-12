Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

PK opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 70,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

