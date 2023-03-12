Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,586.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,000. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Paramount Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after buying an additional 404,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,167,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGRE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,984. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -193.74%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

