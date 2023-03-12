Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 3.5 %

PANDY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

