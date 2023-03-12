Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the February 13th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Panasonic Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. 96,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,483. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Panasonic had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Panasonic

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.