Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Has $46.60 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,867 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 39.3% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.46.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.