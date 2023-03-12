Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Acquired by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen makes up 4.1% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 376,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,301. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.