Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Update

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 494,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,687,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS OZSC remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019,011. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

