Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (OXSQL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Trading Down 0.1 %

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

