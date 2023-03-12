Oxen Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $332,749.89 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,607.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00336954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00689659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00083669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00552702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004822 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,244,795 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.