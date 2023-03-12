Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.3 %

OVV stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

