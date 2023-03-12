Osmosis (OSMO) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.64 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $402.91 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00436511 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.88 or 0.29505264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

