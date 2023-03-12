Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.76. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 13,000 shares traded.
Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02.
Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile
Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.
