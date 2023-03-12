Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in February

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the February 13th total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

