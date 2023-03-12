Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $87.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.82.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 221.89% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

