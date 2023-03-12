OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

OPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.04. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

