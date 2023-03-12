Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Trading Down 1.3%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94. 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

