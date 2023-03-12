Optimism Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00009184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $406.01 million and approximately $77.65 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Optimism

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Optimism (OP)?

Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the scalability and accessibility of decentralized applications (dApps). It does this by using a technique called “optimistic rollups,” which allow dApps to offload some of their computation and data storage onto a separate layer, while still remaining secure and decentralized. This technique enables low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions by batching multiple transactions into one and settling them on the Optimism layer, with the data fed back to the main Ethereum network.

Optimism was introduced in June 2019, with a testnet released in October 2019 and an alpha mainnet [launched](https://medium.com/ethereum-optimism/mainnet-soft-launch-7cacc0143cd5) in January 2021. In October 2021, Optimism launched a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

## What is OP used for?

OP is used to develop and deploy dApps that can take advantage of the scalability and accessibility benefits offered by optimistic rollups. These dApps could be used for a variety of purposes, including financial applications, social networks, games, and more.

## Who created Optimism (OP)?

Optimism (OP) was created by a team of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray. The team is based in the United States and is funded by a number of venture capital firms and individual investors.”

Buying and Selling Optimism

