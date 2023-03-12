Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Update

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 73,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Opera by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Opera Stock Performance

OPRA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 554,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Opera has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $96.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

