OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Up 22.1% in February

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 219,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Up 10.0 %

OCFT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 88,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,151. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 55,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

