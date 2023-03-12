OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.32 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00006017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $174.02 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00070585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00054798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000906 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.