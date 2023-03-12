Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.43

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,364,212 shares trading hands.

Omega Diagnostics Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £8.08 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Diagnostics Group

In other Omega Diagnostics Group news, insider Jag Grewal bought 1,000,000 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,075.04). Company insiders own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

