Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Update

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 238,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.36.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

