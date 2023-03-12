OKB Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $10.06 billion and approximately $38.87 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $40.78 or 0.00192559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00433850 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,286.34 or 0.29323326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

