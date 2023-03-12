Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Shares Down 2.2%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. 28,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 15,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.

