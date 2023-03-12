Oakview Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 4.9% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $220.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.37. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

