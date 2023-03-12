Oakview Capital Management L.P. Buys 940 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. U-Haul makes up about 7.5% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in U-Haul by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

U-Haul stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14. U-Haul Holding has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $176,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

