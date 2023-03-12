Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NPV opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.