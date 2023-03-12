Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,669,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 45,822 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 328,953 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 602,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 86,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 161,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 508,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

NSL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 363,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,489. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

