Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 3rd

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP opened at $14.03 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

