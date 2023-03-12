Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JPT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

