Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE NRK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.31. 234,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,120. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
