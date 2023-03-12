Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 13th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 108,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,248. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
