Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

