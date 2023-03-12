Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NIQ opened at $12.46 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

